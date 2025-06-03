 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Shilparamam Gets Mini Version

Telangana
DC Correspondent
3 Jun 2025 1:04 AM IST

Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the Mini-Shilparamam would give the state’s handloom and handicraft artisans another platform to showcase Telangana’s beautiful artistry

Shilparamam Gets Mini Version
x
MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy inaugurates MiniShilparamam at Yadagirigutta. — Image By Arrangement

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy inaugurated the Mini-Shilparamam at the premises of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta on Monday. The MP, along with Bhongir MLA Anil Kumar Reddy, Alair MLA Beerla Iliah, Shilparamam special officer Kishan Rao, district collector Hanumantha Rao and other officials participated in the inauguration.

Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the Mini-Shilparamam would give the state’s handloom and handicraft artisans another platform to showcase Telangana’s beautiful artistry. Officials and guests requested devotees visiting the Yadagirigutta temple to visit the Mini-Shilparamam, and encourage local artisans. The delegation later took a boat ride on the Raigir koneru, on the shores of which the Mini-Shilparamam is located.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy shilparamam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X