Shilparamam Gets Mini Version

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy inaugurated the Mini-Shilparamam at the premises of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta on Monday. The MP, along with Bhongir MLA Anil Kumar Reddy, Alair MLA Beerla Iliah, Shilparamam special officer Kishan Rao, district collector Hanumantha Rao and other officials participated in the inauguration.

Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the Mini-Shilparamam would give the state’s handloom and handicraft artisans another platform to showcase Telangana’s beautiful artistry. Officials and guests requested devotees visiting the Yadagirigutta temple to visit the Mini-Shilparamam, and encourage local artisans. The delegation later took a boat ride on the Raigir koneru, on the shores of which the Mini-Shilparamam is located.