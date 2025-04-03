Shilpa Layout Flyover Construction to Be Completed by May 15

Hyderabad: The construction of the Shilpa Layout Flyover, connecting Gachibowli and Kondapur, is set to be completed by May 15, as per the instructions of chief engineer Bhaskar Reddy. On Wednesday, Reddy, along with officials including the superintending engineer, executive engineer, project consultants, and representatives of the construction agency, conducted an inspection of the ongoing work.

During the site visit, the Chief Engineer directed officials to fast-track the land acquisition process and instructed the construction agency to expedite the completion of the service road on the left side from Gachibowli to Kondapur.

Officials reported that delays in shifting electrical equipment were hindering progress. In response, Reddy directed the E.E. to take immediate measures to resolve the issue. He also pointed out that the lack of space for stormwater drain installation was causing further delays.

Officials were instructed to acquire properties for the Old Bombay Highway junction and expedite work on the O.R.R. stretch, P.S.O. median, and related projects. C.E. Bhaskar Reddy stressed adherence to design standards for expansion joints and urged swift completion of the remaining deck slabs. He stressed the proper surface rounding before applying the PMB layer.

Additionally, he directed the timely completion of crash barriers, medians, gantries, signboards, painting, and other finishing works by May 15.