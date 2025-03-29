Shikha Goel May Head SIT to Probe Betting Apps

Hyderabad: The Telangana police are set to summon the promoters of 25 apps which are being probed for promoting betting, and the role of influencers who were promoting them on social media. The investigation officers (IOs) of these cases were reportedly asked to prepare all details of the probe, which is to be submitted to the special investigation team (SIT) that was constituted recently.

Sources said that the government was considering senior IPS officers, including DG rank officer Shikha Goel to head the probe into the betting apps cases.

"The SIT is yet to be finalised. Names of some senior officers are under consideration. Considering the seriousness of the cases and the betting apps menace, the government is considering Shikha Goel to head or monitor the SIT," sources said.

Once the SIT is formed, all cases registered in different places including the district will be transferred to it for further investigation. A senior officer monitoring the cases of betting apps promotion by influencers said that they are set to summon promoters of betting apps that are promoted by influencers and celebrities.

According to police, they have questioned some influencers in connection with the agreements made between them and app managements, mode of payment, and whether there were hawala transactions.

Box:

Miyapur police registered cases against 25 influencers, film actors and celebrities for promoting betting apps.

Cases were registered under BNS, Telangana State Gaming Act and the IT Act.

The cases were registered for promoting betting apps.

Miyapur police filed a memo before the court in connection with the case.

Punjagutta police registered cases against 11 influencers for promoting betting apps on social media.

Police have questioned several influencers, anchors and celebrities for their alleged involvement in promoting the illegal apps.