Shias Mourn Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Hyderabad: The city’s Shia Muslims mourned the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, assassinated along with his family during a US-Israeli attack in Tehran on Saturday.

As news of Khamenei’s death spread, large crowds of men and women, dressed in black gathered near prominent ashurkhanas, holding his photographs, including the Ashurkhana Naal-e-Mubarak at Purani Haveli. By evening, crowds swelled along Mir Alam Road, bringing traffic to a standstill. Thousands also joined a candlelight march after dusk, mourning the Shia leader.

“When will this oppression and cruelty end? They have dropped bombs on a devout man who was fasting. He was brave enough to face oppression during his four-decade-long leadership. Those who want justice are protesting across the globe, and this will be history’s turning point, as these oppressors will not be spared,” said Dr Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha of All India Shia Majalis-e-Ulema-Wa-Zakireen.

Amongst those who took part in the mourning rally in support of Khamenei were AIMIM legislators. AIMIM MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali expressed solidarity, stating that he believed Israel would face consequences in the future, adding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be held accountable for his actions. “Trump and Netanyahu will be defeated and we shall not back off. They will not achieve their aims. They think we will feel threatened, but this is only the beginning. Death to Trump and Netanyahu (murdabad),” Zulfeqar Ali declared.

Meanwhile, police officials kept a close watch on developments and monitored the situation to ensure no untoward incidents occurred. Officers were deployed across sensitive areas and maintained vigilance as mourners congregated in parts of the Old City.