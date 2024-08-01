Shia women get to pray at Ibadat Khana Hussaini

Hyderabad: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court ruled in favour of Shia Akhbari women to offer prayers at Ibadat Khana Hussaini, Darulshifa in the Old City. The court order overturned the Muttawalli Committee's decision to bar women from conducting prayers on the premises.

Women expressed their gratitude at the court ruling at Ibadat Khana Hussaini and offered prayers of thanks but refrained from celebrating due to the ongoing month of Muharram, a period of mourning. They plan to celebrate their victory after the mourning period ends. They thanked the court and Dr B.R. Ambedkar for drafting a Constitution that safeguards the rights of every citizen.

Asma Fathima, one of the initiators who filed the case, stated, "I don't want to call them committee members; they are encroachers. With the judgment in our favour, we offered prayers at this Ibadat Khana. Several women participated. Since it is a period of mourning, we did not celebrate this victory." She added, "Thanks to the honorable justice and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who framed the Constitution so well that even after so many years, justice is delivered in every corner. We want to remind those committee members that the Quran teaches us to follow the law of the land and always pursue peace. These so called committee members are failing to follow the teachings of the Quran."

Moulana Waheeduddin Hyder Jaffery Akhbari, chief priest of Akhbari Shia, commented, "When the Quran gives permission, why are these people stopping the women from entering? For their own benefit, people are twisting the teachings."

Syed Riyazuddin Hyder Jaffery Akhbari, member of Anjuman-e-Alavi, Shia Imami Ithna Ashari Akhbari, and joint secretary of the organisation that filed the petition, said, "There are several other issues where the Shia sect is being misled, and people are kept in the dark. We will soon work on exposing all those issues."