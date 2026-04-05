Shia Leaders Urge India To Press Saudi On Shrine Rebuilding

HYDERABAD: Shia religious leaders have urged the Centre to utilise its diplomatic channels to exert pressure on Saudi Arabia for reconstructing the tombs of the Ahl-e-Bayt (members of the Prophet’s family) and Sahaba (Prophet’s companions) in Medina. These shrines in Jannat-ul-Baqi were demolished twice, first in 1806 and again in 1925–26.

In support of this demand, a demonstration is scheduled under the aegis of the Al-Baqee Organisation (Hyderabad Chapter) on April 5.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Shia scholars and office-bearers of the organisation said the Union government’s diplomacy in this endeavour would undo past mistakes. They also called for the matter to be raised in Parliament, suggesting that the initiative could be incorporated into Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme to boost religious tourism.

Speakers noted that the shrines, comprising domes and tombs built during the Ottoman period under Caliph Murad Selim, could be reconstructed if Saudi authorities permitted. They reiterated that both Shia and Sunni Muslims have expressed support for restoring these sites, pointing out that protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi have seen participation from both sects and people of other faiths.

For the April 5 protest, separate arrangements have been made for women, and transportation will be provided from Dar-ul-Shifa to Indira Park. Participants have been requested to assemble at Dar-ul-Shifa by 10 am.