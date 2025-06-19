Shia Council Wants Raunaq Yar Khan to Oversee Muharram Rally

Hyderabad: The Shia Civil Council for Justice has urged the Telangana Wakf Board to permit it to hold the Bibi Ka Alawa and Bibi Ka Alam procession on Muharram in the city under the aegis of “democratically elected Ninth Nizam” Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan.

In a letter to the Wakf Board CEO, the council said Raunaq Yar Khan was democratically recognised by the certified Royal Family members of the Nizams I to VI, formally and legally listed under the VII Nizam’s trust by the name of ‘Sahebzadegan of Sarf-e-Khas Trust’. The trust consists of 4,000 plus members, of which a very large section have formally and legally acknowledged and authorised him as the Ninth Nizam of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty, to represent them and further their benefits.

The council alleged that the HEH Nizam Trust had failed to fulfil its responsibility related to conducting the Bibi Ka Alawa and Bibi Ka Alam procession, and Raunaq Yar Khan offered to make the 10th Muharram a grand success.