SHGs For Girls, Elderly Women Soon

ADILABAD: For the first time, the state government will form separate self-help groups (SHGs) for adolescent girls and elderly women who are above 60 years old under the Indira Mahila Shakti programme, aimed at empowering vulnerable sections and strengthening the SHG movement.

Separate SHGs comprising adolescent girls aged 15–18 and elderly women will soon be created across the state. The objective is to support school dropouts and financially struggling college students, enabling them to continue their education and avail of insurance and financial assistance through government schemes.

Similarly, elderly women—many of whom are being removed from existing SHGs by banks due to age-related concerns over loan repayment—will be regrouped under exclusive SHGs to ensure continued access to welfare schemes. The new initiative aims to provide targeted support for their financial and social security.

Eligible but uncovered women in villages will be included in the new SHGs, promoting self-reliance and enabling them to play an active role in women’s development through collective efforts. Additionally, ‘Indira Shakti’ buildings are being constructed at the mandal level to serve as resource and training centres.

The department of rural development, through the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA), is also working to establish SHGs for persons with disabilities and transgender individuals. The government has previously announced plans to achieve one crore SHG members and enhance their income-generating capacity. The DRDA is drafting an action plan to empower SHGs by providing them with solar power plants and petrol pump businesses.

Training programmes will be organised for newly elected SHG leaders at the gram panchayat, mandal, and district levels as part of the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti Mission – 2025’, a comprehensive women’s empowerment initiative. Adilabad district project manager of institution building (DRDA), T. Hemalatha, confirmed the government’s directive to form separate SHGs for elderly women and adolescent girls under the Mahila Shakti initiative. The district currently has 10,735 SHGs with 1.29 lakh members.