SHG Women To Run Rice Mills In Nalgonda: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday announced that rice mills run by women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will be launched as a pilot project in Nalgonda district.

Speaking at a programme in Udhayaditya Bhavan, where he distributed Indira Mahila Shakti saris to women, the minister said the state government is working with a multi-faceted plan to make one crore women millionaires in Telangana. As part of this initiative, the government will provide financial support to SHG women to operate petrol bunks, Mahila Shakti canteens and hired buses under TGSRTC. He said the upcoming pilot project for SHG-run rice mills would address the district’s need for additional milling capacity.

He directed district collector Ila Tripathi, who was present at the event, to identify suitable land for establishing the rice mills. A final decision is expected at the next Cabinet meeting, he added.

Komatireddy noted that the state government has already taken several measures to support SHGs, including awarding them stitching contracts for school and hostel uniforms and running Indira Mahila Shakti canteens, enabling women to achieve financial self-reliance.

He further said the government has decided to distribute Indira Mahila Shakti saris to one crore women across the state. Around 65 lakh saris are currently available for distribution, and the remaining 35 lakh will be supplied soon, after which saree distribution in urban areas will begin.