Sheep Thieves In Self-Drive Cars Arrested

WARANGAL: Geesukonda police officials arrested a five-member gang involved in a series of sheep thefts and burglaries in rural areas and seized two cars, five mobile phones and ₹1.6 lakh in cash from their possession in Warangal district on Thursday.

According to Mamnoor Assistant Commissioner of Police Venkatesh, the accused were identified as B. Sai Charan alias Siddu, 19, of Narsampet, M.D. Gouse Pasha, 18, of Pochamma Maidan, Kota Vishwateja, 18, of Kashibugga, Rayapuram Sai, 23, of Yellandu and Angadi Venkanna, 45, a meat seller from Wardhannapet.

Police said the accused, who were previously acquainted, turned to crime after their income failed to support their spending habits. They initially committed house burglaries and two-wheeler thefts, for which they were arrested multiple times. After their release, they shifted to sheep theft, believing it would be easier and less risky.

The gang first conducted reconnaissance of villages. At night, they rented self-drive cars, travelled to the target areas, stole sheep, loaded them into the vehicles and fled. The stolen sheep were then sold to Angadi Venkanna. The gang stole four sheep and broke into two houses, stealing ₹1.05 lakh in Warangal rural areas.

Following multiple complaints from residents in the Geesukonda region, police registered cases and launched an investigation, using technology to track the suspects’ movements. During a morning vehicle check, police stopped two suspicious cars and found sheep hair and feces inside. Upon questioning, the suspects confessed. All five were subsequently arrested.