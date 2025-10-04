SHE Working 24*7 For Women’s Safety: Top Cop

NIZAMABAD: Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya said that the SHE Team in Nizamabad district is available round the clock to support women in distress and extend necessary assistance. He emphasised that the team remains accessible at all times to ensure the safety and protection of women and children, resolve issues, and maintain public safety.

The Commissioner said that during the Durga Navaratri celebrations, several miscreants misbehaved and harassed women at night. “In response, 19 cases were registered in September after catching the culprits red-handed,” he said. The SHE Team has been patrolling crowded areas during night hours, focusing on identifying and taking action against offenders harassing women.

Across the district, the Nizamabad SHE Teams conducted 26 awareness programs for young women, students, and working professionals, educating and sensitising them on various safety issues. “During September, 11 petty cases were registered by the SHE Teams,” the CP added.

He further explained that in the past month, the teams carried out checks at 80 hotspots and organised awareness programmes in several villages. “Acting swiftly during the Navaratri festivities, special squads were formed to protect women, prevent harassment, and take legal action against miscreants. Seven cases were resolved through counselling sessions,” the Commissioner said.

For emergencies, the public can contact the Nizamabad SHE Team at 8712659795, he added. Programmes were conducted in 26 villages to raise awareness on various crimes, including offenses against women, child marriage, cybercrimes, social media-related offenses, and to educate children about good touch and bad touch.

“About seven phone calls were received regarding women’s issues, and appropriate measures were taken to address their problems,” Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya said on Saturday.