SHE Teams Nab 76 Persons for Indecent Act in Public Places

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) conducted night raids resulting in apprehension of nine transgenders during a week-long special drive. Three victims were rescued and five accused persons were apprehended in two PITA cases.

The Cyberabad SHE Teams conducted 142 decoy operations and caught 76 persons red-handed while indulging in indecent acts at public places from October 26 to 31. Petty cases were booked in 51 cases and the remaining persons were counselled. The SHE Teams also received 17 complaints from women victims through various modes.

Cyberabad Women and Child Safety Wing, Deputy Commissioner of Police, K Srujana said efforts were made to reunite 29 families in wife and husband family disputes at the Family Counselling Centres and CDEW Centres.

As part of preventive and awareness measures, AHTU and SHE Teams conducted awareness programs across various locations in Cyberabad.

Around 223 members participated and were given awareness on human trafficking, child trafficking, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, begging, cyber bullying, cyber frauds, Women Helpline 181, Child Helpline 1098, Dial 100 importance, Cyber Crimes Helpline 1930 and other topics.