SHE Teams celebrate decade of significant achievements

Hyderabad: Telangana’s SHE Teams have dealt with 66,617 petitions, filed 6,319 FIRs, and resolved 17,460 petty cases, marking a decade of significant impact in safeguarding women from harassment.

On their 10th anniversary here on Thursday, Shikha Goel, Director General, women’s safety wing, took pride in the growth and reach of SHE Teams, now operating across the state. Today, 328 officers work across 30 police units, with further expansion planned for police subdivisions.



A SHE Team mobile app, launched in 2021, has processed 6,157 petitions, while a dedicated WhatsApp helpline received 549 complaints this year alone. The introduction of QR codes in public spaces, including metro stations and hospitals, saw the filing of 424 complaints, while online counseling sessions have touched 4,488 persons in the last four years.