Shaurya Games Hall Opened to Boost Police Mental Well-Being

Karimnagar: Sports play a vital role in relieving mental stress associated with police duties, said Police Commissioner Gouse Alam while inaugurating Shaurya, a state-of-the-art indoor games hall, at the Police Commissionerate in Karimnagar on Wednesday. The facility has been set up to promote mental well-being and provide recreational support to police officers and staff who work under constant pressure.

The sports arena was created by renovating the old unit hospital building located next to the Astra Convention Hall. The structure, which had remained unused for several years, was completely transformed under a special initiative of the Commissioner and rechristened as Shaurya Indoor Games Hall, with facilities designed to meet modern recreational needs.

The hall is equipped with table tennis, snooker and carrom boards, along with an advanced massage chair to provide physical relief after long working hours. A dedicated television hall has also been set up for leisure.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Gouse Alam said the facility would be accessible to all ranks, from home guards to senior officers. He said the initiative was aimed at helping personnel relax, stay motivated and perform their duties more effectively.

Police personnel welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude to the Commissioner for prioritising staff health and welfare. The inauguration was attended by trainee IPS officer Soham, additional DCPs Venkataramana and Bhim Rao, ACPs, inspectors and other staff members.