Shastripuram RoB to Ease Traffic Woes In Old City Soon

Hyderabad: After four years, Old City residents will finally get a major relief as the Shastripuram road-over-bridge (ROB) construction works have been completed. It will be thrown open for traffic shortly, after completing pending service road works within a week, a GHMC official said.



Commenced by the GHMC and South Central Railways at an estimated cost of `71 crore in 2022, the 490-metre ROB project has been designed to eliminate the traffic bottleneck caused by the railway level crossing at Uddamgadda. This stretch is a key route for commuters heading to NH-44, the PVNR Expressway and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.



The ROB, as per the locals, will ease peak-hour queues that stretch hundreds of metres whenever trains pass the Uddamgadda railway gate. Further, it will improve travel times for motorists from Shastripuram, Vattepally, Kattedan, Bandlaguda and Chandrayangutta.



Apart from cutting the distance for people travelling from Puranapool, the ROB will make easy access to Shamshabad road. Earlier, this stretch of road used to witness accidents due to the pathetic road condition.

The area wore a festive look as the ROB is set to be launched. “It will be of huge benefit if it is to be launched before the Ramzan festival,” said the locals.



“This ROB will provide huge relief to locals here. In addition, a pathway has been laid on the flyover for the pedestrians,” said Mohammed Khadeer, a social worker.



A local Md. Sayeed said they have been waiting for several years for the project completion. “We have put a lot of effort into completing it quickly for the benefit of the locals,” he said.



Shaik Faheem, a resident of Mailardevpally, said locals have started celebrating as the project work, which has been pending since the previous BRS government, has finally been completed. “With the increasing fuel prices such shortcut routes will help the people to save fuel and time,” he added.