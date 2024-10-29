Shashanka to Head Special Projects Unit

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind measure in state administration, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has set up a “flagship projects” wing to speed up the process of launching and completing infrastructure projects, including his brainchild Fourth City or Future City.

The Chief Minister on Monday handpicked 2013 batch IAS officer K. Shashanka, Rangareddy collector, who is known for his integrity and proactive approach, to lead the flagship projects initiative as commissioner.

Earlier, the government had established project-specific authorities or corporations including the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited; in the new set-up several projects would be executed by the special wing.

CMO sources told Deccan Chronicle that Shashanka would be entrusted with the Fourth City project, connectivity to the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and developing tourism circuits around the capital, to begin with.

“The focus of the newly-created wing will be urban infrastructure development,” sources said, adding that the government had been planning to take up radial roads in a big way to provide connectivity to RRR.

The government also transferred a few district collectors as the prohibition on transfer of district heads would come into force on the eve of summary revision of electoral rolls for the local bodies polls.

Following this, information and public relations special commissioner M. Hanumantha Rao was posted as collector of Yadadri-Bhongir district. Dr S. Harish, currently joint secretary, revenue (disaster management), will be the new I&PR special commissioner.

T.K. Sreedevi, who hit the headlines by trying to build a case of abetting tax evasion against former chief secretary Somesh Kumar, was back into dealing with municipal affairs in her new avatar as commissioner and director of municipal administration. Incidentally, she had served in the same post for more than two years when then minister K.T. Rama Rao was at the helm of municipal administration and urban development in the previous BRS regime. Though she was shunted to insignificant post in social welfare after the alleged bungling of tax evasion cases, Sreedevi bounced back first by convincing Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to set up a special enquiry committee into tax evasion and give her charge of inquiry and now as CDMA.

The government transferred Nalgonda collector C. Narayana Reddy to Rangareddy district and posted tourism director Ila Tripathi in his place. Hanumant Kondiba was posted as tourism director and given full additional charge (FAC) of the post of endowments director.

Manda Makarandu, commissioner, Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, was transferred as project director (CMRO) project, at CCLA, Hyderabad.

T. Vinay Krishna Reddy will be commissioner, rehabilitation, relief and land affairs, irrigation. Aisha Masrat Khanam, awaiting posting, will be joint secretary, health.

Nikhil Chakravarthi, executive director, TGIIC was given FAC as additional commissioner, commercial taxes.

K. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, MD, HACA, was given in FAC of MD, Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited.

S. Dilip Kumar, CEO, ZP, Medchal Malkajgiri, was posted as Nizamabad Municipal Corporation commissioner.