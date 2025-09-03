Share Midday Meals, Telangana HC Asks Teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to take stronger measures to ensure food safety in government-run schools and hostels, emphasising that teachers must share meals with students as a safeguard against food poisoning incidents.

Observing that mere circulars and guidelines were not translating into effective ground-level action, the bench sought a detailed report on food distribution, nutrition standards, and monitoring systems to be submitted before the next hearing on September 19.

The court also observed that such incidents could be prevented if students were actively involved in distributing and serving food, thereby learning responsibility and ensuring better hygiene practices.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin, was hearing a PIL challenging the non-compliance with the guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in standalone hostels and hostels of government educational institutions.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, Chikkudu Prabhakar, argued that despite repeated directions, cases of food adulteration and negligence persisted in schools and hostels.

He insisted that principals or wardens must personally inspect kitchens and storerooms daily, verify the quality of provisions, and allow food to be served only after approval. He further proposed that photographs be taken and uploaded through a dedicated app to ensure accountability, lamenting that such measures remain “limited to paper.”

The Chief Justice questioned the state’s supervisory structure, to which the Additional Advocate General (AAG), Mohd Imran Khan, clarified that District Education Officers (DEOs) oversee schools and hostels. He stated that although some students had fallen ill in the past, no deaths had been reported, and those affected were discharged within a day.

He maintained that the government gives top priority to students’ welfare, pointing out that more than three lakh children are served daily meals and breakfast. He also mentioned that a committee, including a representative from the Central government, has been set up to monitor mid-day meal management.

The bench, however, suggested that systemic changes were needed to prevent negligence. “If teachers also eat lunch with the children every day, there will be no scope for such problems,” the Chief Justice remarked.

Going beyond food safety, he underscored the importance of instilling respect for labour. He recalled that in his own school days at Ramakrishna Mission, students participated in tasks such as cleaning utensils, bathrooms, and gardening work, which helped them value hard work.

Referring to Tolstoy Farm, the ashram school run by Mahatma Gandhi, where there were no servants and all the work — from cooking to scavenging — was done by the inmates, Chief Justice Singh said students should be involved in such activities to learn dignity of labour, respect those who help them, such as domestic workers, and become self-sufficient.

“Cleaning one’s plate, classroom, or even toilets is a matter of pride,” the Chief Justice observed, stressing that dignity of labour should be embraced in schools and at home. He said that respecting those who cook, clean, and serve is part of India’s tradition, echoing Mahatma Gandhi’s call for self-reliance and equality in all forms of work.

Responding to the court’s observation, AAG Imran Khan submitted that the present circumstances are different. He said that times have changed, and even if students are asked to extend minor assistance, it is often magnified and projected as if schools and teachers were exploiting them for personal work.