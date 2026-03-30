Shamshabad Mining Row: Raghava Constructions Hits Back at BRS, Denies Irregularities

Hyderabad: Raghava Constructions (India) Pvt. Ltd on Monday strongly refuted allegations levelled by BRS deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao in the Legislative Assembly on Sunday with regard to reported mining activities. The firm stated that the claims were baseless and factually incorrect.

In a statement issued, company director D. Niranjan Reddy clarified that the firm had neither received any notice from the mines and geology department nor was it involved in any illegal mining or crushing activities at Kothwalguda in Shamshabad mandal of Rangareddy district.

The company stated that it had never established or operated a crusher unit at the location. Niranjan Reddy explained that Sree Tirumala Metal Industry had taken a crusher owned by Raghava Constructions on lease through an agreement dated November 12, 2024, and was independently carrying out crushing operations. The electricity connection for the unit, it noted, was in the name of the proprietor of Sree Tirumala Metal for non-domestic usage.

Raghava Constructions clarified that it was only procuring crushed stone aggregates from Sree Tirumala Metal Industry for its road works awarded by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) under an agreement dated September 27, 2024. It said HRDCL had informed the mines and geology department on January 8, 2025, that seigniorage charges for the material used would be deducted and paid directly to the department.

Accordingly, HRDCL deducted ₹2.75 crore based on the quantum of work executed by the company and deposited the amount with the department on December 8, 2025. The firm pointed out that this contradicted claims made by Harish Rao regarding pending dues, asserting that all required payments had already been made.

The company maintained that it was not responsible for seigniorage fees related to stock at the crusher site, as it was not involved in crushing operations. It also alleged that notices reportedly issued by the assistant director of mines and geology were neither properly served nor based on verified facts, despite prior communication and payments made on its behalf.

Raghava Constructions said such irresponsible notices by the assistant director had caused reputational damage and led to misinformation. It urged authorities to withdraw the notices and set the record straight. The company also clarified that its directors included Ponguleti Prasad Reddy and D. Niranjan Reddy, and that no immediate family members of minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were involved in its operations.