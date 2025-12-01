Shamirpet Secures 7th Rank in Best Police Station Category

Hyderabad: Shamirpet police station has secured the seventh position nationwide and the top rank in Telangana in the list of best police stations selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The annual ranking considers key parameters such as overall performance, proper maintenance of records, courteous interaction with complainants, timely grievance redressal, cleanliness of the premises, quality of landscaping, effective CCTNS work, and the professionalism of staff. Shamirpet police station excelled across all these categories, earning national recognition.

As part of MHA’s yearly assessment of the top 10 police stations in the country, Shamirpet police station from the Cyberabad Commissionerate stood out by achieving the highest rank in the state and an impressive seventh position at the national level. Medchal DCP N Koti Reddy and other officials congratulated the station staff on this significant achievement.