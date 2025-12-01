Shamirpet PS Emerges 7th Best in India, Tops Telangana Rankings

Hyderabad:The Shamirpet police station emerged as the seventh best in India and the top police station in Telangana, according to the Union home ministry’s annual ranking of best police stations.

The assessment was made based on the police station’s performance in case handling, citizen service, record maintenance, station upkeep and documentation under CCTNS.



Sana Srinath, station house officer of Shamirpet police station, said the recognition is a result of consistent adherence to policing standards.



“Factors like timely case registration and speedy investigation were closely observed. We were firm on filing chargesheets for murder cases within 90 days and for rape cases within 60 days. Every case is updated promptly on the CCTNS platform,” he said.



Srinath said the achievement reflects a pure teamwork and the station now aims to continue being Telangana’s No. 1 while improving its national standing.



The ministry’s ranking process also considers parameters such as courteous interaction with complainants, behaviour of staff, cleanliness of the premises, systematic landscaping, and the efficiency of grievance redressal. Shamirpet scored consistently across all categories.



Medchal additional DCP K. Purushottam said the police station’s performance was particularly significant given the jurisdiction it covers. “The Shamirpet police station oversees 23 villages with a population of 80,000, largely rural areas. The ministry recognised the work done in this challenging landscape and rewarded the team,” he said.



The additional DCP added that the station, spread across half an acre, has been functioning with a focus on accessibility and citizen-friendly policing.

Senior officials including Medchal DCP Koti Reddy, Addl. DCP Purushottam, ACP Balagangireddy and the police personnel were congratulated for the achievement. Officials said the Shamirpet model, combining discipline, speed, cleanliness, and sensitivity will serve as a blueprint for strengthening policing across the commissionerate.