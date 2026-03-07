Shaikpet Campus Gets Surprise Check

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGWREIS) secretary Vijeyendira Boyi made an unannounced visit to the TGSWRS and Junior College for Boys at Shaikpet on Friday morning, inspecting hostels, the kitchen and food storage while reviewing student welfare and academic performance.

Intermediate Public Examinations were under way when she arrived around 11 am, with the campus functioning as an examination centre. Staff were instructed to maintain strict cleanliness across the premises. She checked the dining hall and vegetable sorting process, asking how spoiled supplies were handled. Principal N. Balaswamy explained that such items are recorded and returned to the supplier.

Pointing to rice sacks stacked against walls in the storage room, Vijeyendira Boyi directed officials to purchase stands to ensure proper storage.

Balaswamy noted that the institution records about 94 per cent results in SSC and Intermediate examinations. The secretary urged staff to work towards achieving 100 per cent results and said surprise inspections would continue.