Shah To Visit Nizamabad On June 29

NIZAMABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Nizamabad on June 29. He will arrive at the District Integrated Offices Complex by helicopter and inaugurate the National Turmeric Board (NTB) office at Vinayaknagar. He will also unveil the statue of former Rajya Sabha member D. Srinivas at the Kanteshwar bypass road junction.

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Government Polytechnic College Grounds. Nizamabad MP Arvind invited Shah for the unveiling of the statue of his late father, former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president D. Srinivas. The district administration is making arrangements for Shah’s visit.



