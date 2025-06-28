Shah To Open Turmeric Board Office In Nizamabad Today

NIZAMABAD: Union home and co-operation minister Amit Shah will visit Nizamabad on June 29. The official machinery and BJP leadership have made full arrangements for his arrival. He will fly in from Ahmedabad to Begumpet Airport on Sunday, then proceed by helicopter to the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Nizamabad.

At 2 pm, he will inaugurate the National Turmeric Board office in Vinayaknagar and address the board’s meeting at Baswa Garden. Afterwards, he will travel to the Kanteshwar bypass road junction to unveil a statue of former Rajya Sabha member D. Srinivas. He will conclude his programme by attending a Kisan Mahasabha at the Government Polytechnic College grounds.

Farmers and supporters, up to 40,000 people, from the Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Bodhan, Armoor, and Balkonda Assembly constituencies have been invited. BJP state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, along with BJP Legislature Party Leader Maheshwar Reddy, have already inspected the event arrangements.

State police, in coordination with Central forces, have tightened security across Nizamabad. OCTOPUS, Greyhounds, and sniper teams have been deployed, while bomb-detection squads and dog units are inspecting the railway station, bus stand, hotels, and restaurants. Houses in colonies near the visit sites have also been checked.

Around 1,300 personnel from the TSSP battalion and police units from Adilabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Nirmal, Medak, Siddipet, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad districts are on duty. Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya advised residents not to admit strangers near the minister’s venues and confirmed that CCTV cameras, drones, and binoculars will bolster security arrangements.