Shah Cautions Telangana on Regrouping by Naxals

Nizamabad: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday cautioned against the outlawed Maoists regrouping and making Telangana their hub, given the lenience of the Congress and its government in the state.

He took strong exception to Congress’ demand for talks with the outlawed Maoists and suspending of Operation Kagar on the state’s borders with Chhattisgarh. “Talk to the kin of personnel of the security forces, police and tribal families killed by the Naxalites first,” he said.

Shah reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was firm on eliminating Maoists by March 31, 2026. He said the Modi government had decided to eliminate terrorism and naxalism from the country.

Shah was speaking at a Kisan Sammelan at the Government Polytechnic College ground, after inaugurating the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. He reached the town from Hyderabad in a BSF helicopter.

The Union home minister asked the audience whether or not they would like Maoists to be eliminated, and all of the responded in his support. Shah said that Maoists had killed around 40,000 people. Around 10,000 Maoists had surrendered before police and remaining should also give up and lead a normal life, he said.

Shah said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy should not support Maoists nor provide them shelter in Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a fitting lesson to Pakistan after its three terrorist attacks including the Pahalgam incident. The Army attacked the headquarters of terrorists and gave confidence to the people, he said.

The home minister said Prime Minister Modi had given top priority for the safety of people and had chased away terrorists, he said. Shah recalled that during Congress rule at centre, terrorists safely escaped after attacks. He said “Rahul Baba” — Congress leader Rahul Gandhi — had tried to back the terrorists. He said that people of Telangana were aspiring for a double engine government of BJP by Narendra Modi.

Shah also criticised the silence of the Congress government on the alleged acts of corruption of the BRS when it was in power. “The people threw out then BRS government for its high-level corruption… Kaleshwaram, Dharani portal, TSPSC, Singareni Collieries and other issues. KCR’s family members committed high-level corruption,” he alleged and asked why Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had not registered cases against them.

Shah alleged that corruption in the Congress government had surpassed that of the BRS. He said Chandrashekar Rao’s family members used Telangana state as their ATM, “now it has become an ATM for the Congress high command,” he said. The Congress government was moving on the same path of BRS government with corruption, support to Maoists and not implementing Prime Minister Modi’s schemes, he said.