Shadnagar Police Conduct Flag March Ahead of GP Elections

Telangana
4 Dec 2025 4:01 PM IST

As part of the election-focused security measures, the police interacted with local residents, reviewed vulnerable and critical locations, and sensitised the public about maintaining peace and reporting any suspicious activities

The Cyberabad police conducting flag march in view of Gram Panchayat polls in Shadnagar. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections, Shadnagar Police conducted a Flag March today in Mogiligidda, Yellampally, Chowlapally, and Kishannagar villages of Farooqnagar Mandal to instill confidence among voters and to ensure a peaceful and fair polling environment.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
cyberabad police flag march Gram Panchayat polls Shadnagar police 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

