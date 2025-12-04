Shadnagar Police Conduct Flag March Ahead of GP Elections

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections, Shadnagar Police conducted a Flag March today in Mogiligidda, Yellampally, Chowlapally, and Kishannagar villages of Farooqnagar Mandal to instill confidence among voters and to ensure a peaceful and fair polling environment.







The Flag March was held under the supervision of ACP Shadnagar Laxmi Narayana and SHO Shadnagar Vijay Kumar, along with teams from the Shadnagar Police Station.



As part of the election-focused security measures, the police interacted with local residents, reviewed vulnerable and critical locations, and sensitised the public about maintaining peace and reporting any suspicious activities.



A total of 50 police personnel took part in the Flag March, demonstrating the department’s commitment to maintaining law and order, and ensuring smooth conduct of the GP elections.