Shadnagar man held for murdering his partner

Hyderabad: Shadnagar police arrested a person for murdering a 40-year-old woman, with whom he was in a relationship, and dumping the body in a secluded place.

According to police, the accused, Vadde Parmesh was in relationship with the victim Bhagyalaxmi after she got separated from her husband.

Around Rs 5,000 in cash and some gold ornaments were recovered from the possession of the accused.

He had called her for dinner at his place, throttled her, and wrapped her body with a blanket and a dustbin cover. He later tied the two with a charger wire, put the body on his bike, and left it in a secluded place.

On receiving information, the police started an investigation. On checking her phone, they found the name of one Hanumantha Rao, under whom she was working as a labourer.

He suspected the involvement of Parmesh, following which Parmesh was nabbed. He confessed to the crime on interrogation.