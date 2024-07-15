Shabbir Urges Youth To Focus on Skill Development and Healthy Living

Hyderabad: Mohammed Ali Shabbir, an advisor to the state government for SC, ST, BC and minorities, has urged the youth to acquire new skills that would make them more competitive in the job market.

Taking part in the World Youth Skills Day celebrations organised by the Society for Employment Promotion and Training in Twin Cities (SETWIN) on Monday at Sevalal Banjara Bhavan, Shabbir Ali said, “The future belongs to those who are skilled and adaptable.”

Highlighting the need for continuous learning and development in today’s fast-paced world.

Shabbir Ali also issued a stern warning against the dangers of drug use, which he linked to the stress induced by excessive mobile phone usage.