Shabbir: TG Sops Implemented Despite Challenges

Nizamabad: State government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir said that despite many challenges, the government is implementing all its promised schemes and making every effort to support the poor burdened with debts.

Shabbir Ali, along with Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries at the Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali said that Rs 95,11,020 was being distributed to 95 beneficiaries under Kalyana Lakshmi. Similarly, Rs 3,49,40,484 was given to 349 beneficiaries under Shaadi Mubarak. In total, Rs 4,44,51,504 has been disbursed to all beneficiaries, he added.

He further explained that several welfare schemes, including gas cylinders at Rs 500, 200 units of free electricity, free bus travel for women, Indiramma housing, farm loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, employment opportunities for youth, and subsidised rice, are being implemented.

Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana, Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan, senior leader Narala Ratnakar, NUDA chairman Kesha Venu, Library Chairman Raji Reddy, former corporators, and other leaders also participated in the programme.