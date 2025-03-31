Shabbir, family pray in Kamareddy

Hyderabad:Adviser to the government Mohammed Ali Shabbir and his family on Monday prayed at the Shahi Eidgah near Taisil Masjid in Kamareddy town to mark Id-ul-Fitr.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir said Muslims who were breaking their fast across the country were celebrating with devotion. "This is the biggest festival for Muslims. The Quran was revealed in the month of Ramzan. There are many other special features behind this festival, such as mental and physical development. This festival begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and again ends with the sighting of the crescent moon," Shabbir Ali said.

Id-ul-Fitr, also known as 'Festival of Breaking the Fast', falls on the first day of Shawwal (tenth month of the Islamic calendar).