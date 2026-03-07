Shabbir Ali Hands Over Indiramma Houses in Chinna Mallareddy

Kamareddy: A house built under the Indiramma Housing Scheme was handed over to beneficiaries at Chinna Mallareddy village on Saturday, fulfilling an assurance given earlier by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to families whose houses had collapsed during heavy rains.

The housewarming ceremony was attended by government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir, who handed over the keys to the beneficiaries. District collector Ashish Sangwan, additional collector Madhu Mohan, village sarpanch Laxmi, district Congress president Mallikarjun and municipal chairperson Uma Rani were present.

The assurance was given three years ago when Revanth Reddy, then Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, visited the village during a padayatra and met families who had lost their houses due to heavy rains.

Speaking at the programme, Shabbir Ali said the houses were sanctioned under the Indiramma Housing Scheme with financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each.

He said additional funds were spent to complete the houses with necessary facilities before they were handed over to the beneficiaries.

District in-charge minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka also spoke with the beneficiaries over the phone and conveyed her wishes to the families on the occasion of the housewarming ceremony.