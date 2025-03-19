Shabbir Ali hails budget as a historic step towards social justice

Hyderabad: Advisor to Telangana Government (SC, ST, OBC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir has lauded the Rs 3.04 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, as a historic milestone in ensuring social justice, empowerment, and inclusive development.

He emphasised that the budget reflects Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s unwavering commitment to the upliftment of marginalized communities, ensuring that Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs), and minorities receive their rightful share in Telangana’s progress.

Shabbir Ali stated that this budget stands as a beacon of hope for disadvantaged communities, as it allocates record-breaking funds to education, employment, entrepreneurship, housing, and financial security for SC, ST, BC, and minority communities.

He called it a direct reflection of the government’s dedication to bridging historical inequalities and fostering economic empowerment. Expressing his strong appreciation for the Rs 40,232 crore allocation for SC welfare and Rs 17,169 crore for ST welfare, Shabbir Ali stated that this budget marks a significant shift towards equitable growth.

He welcomed the introduction of the SC sub-categorisation law, which ensures fair representation and resource allocation for the most disadvantaged Scheduled Castes. He credited the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment for providing the legal foundation for this progressive reform and lauded the State government’s decision to implement sub-categorisation, making Telangana the first state in India to do so.

He further welcomed the government’s Indira Giri Jalavikasam scheme, which will provide solar-powered pump sets to tribal farmers cultivating podu lands. With a budget of Rs 12,600 crore allocated over the next four years, this initiative will benefit 2.1 lakh tribal farmers and promote sustainable agriculture in tribal areas.

Shabbir Ali also praised the strict implementation of the SC/ST Sub-Plan Law, which had been ignored by the previous BRS regime. He noted that in 2023-24, Rs 13,617 crore meant for SCs and Rs 1,317 crore for STs had remained unutilised, but the Revanth Reddy’s government is ensuring that every rupee reaches its intended beneficiaries.

Shabbir Ali described the Rs 11,405 crore allocation for BC welfare as a watershed moment for Telangana’s Backward Classes, ensuring economic empowerment, employment opportunities, and skill development. He strongly welcomed the Comprehensive Social, Economic, Education, Employment, Political & Caste (SEEEPC) Survey, which he called the most scientific and transparent socio-economic study in the state’s history.

Covering 1.12 crore families, the survey has provided critical data for policy decisions, enabling BC communities to receive fair representation and equitable resource distribution. He emphasised that this survey will help determine reservation allocations for BCs in the upcoming Panchayat elections, ensuring social and political justice.

Additionally, thousands of crores are being invested across different departments for BC welfare, including support for fishermen, handloom workers, and farmers, as well as loans and subsidies for small businesses.

Calling this one of the most progressive budgets for Telangana’s minorities, Shabbir Ali welcomed the Rs 3,591 crore allocation for Minority Welfare, emphasising that education, employment, and entrepreneurship are at the heart of the government’s vision for minority communities.

He strongly supported the integration of Young India Minority Residential Schools into the state’s flagship educational initiatives, ensuring equal learning opportunities for minority students. He highlighted that high-quality education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty among minorities, and the government is ensuring that Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, and other minority students receive top-tier education on par with private institutions.

He also welcomed the increased government support for the Haj pilgrimage, noting that Telangana sent a record 11,446 devotees in 2024, the highest in history. The Rs 840 crore allocation under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme will provide self-employment opportunities to minority youth, ensuring economic independence and entrepreneurship support.

Shabbir Ali commended the Rs 11,600 crore allocation for Young India Integrated Residential Schools, calling it a revolutionary step towards inclusive education. These schools will provide free, high-quality education with a focus on competitive exams like IIT-JEE and NEET, ensuring that students from SC, ST, BC, and minority backgrounds can compete at the national level. He also hailed the establishment of the Young India Skill University, set to create 30,000 jobs annually, ensuring that youth from marginalized communities have access to modern job-oriented education.

Additionally, the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, with a Rs 6,000 crore allocation, will provide Rs 4 lakh financial assistance per eligible youth, helping them become entrepreneurs instead of job seekers.

Shabbir Ali strongly praised the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, particularly through the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission, which has provided Rs 21,632 crore in interest-free loans to Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He highlighted that 2.25 lakh micro-enterprises have already been established under this initiative, creating large-scale employment opportunities for women.

Shabbir Ali reiterated that this budget is not just about numbers - it is about empowerment, dignity, and justice. He stated that Bhatti Vikramarka, through his historic allocations and progressive policies, has ensured that the marginalised are no longer left behind.

“This is not just a budget; it is a promise of justice. A promise that the dreams of SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities will not be ignored. A promise that every Dalit, Adivasi, Backward Class, and Minority youth will have the opportunity to succeed,” he said.

Under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, Telangana is proving that true development is not just about infrastructure and industry - it is about uplifting the weakest sections of society and ensuring their rightful place in the state’s progress. This is a people’s budget, a social justice budget, and a historic step towards a truly inclusive Telangana, he added.