 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Shabbir Ali demands KTR to undergo narcotics test

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 Oct 2024 6:31 PM GMT
Shabbir Ali demands KTR to undergo narcotics test
x
Shabbir Ali.

Hyderabad: Government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao take a narcotics test to address persistent allegations linking him to drug-related controversies. At Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Shabbir Ali asked: “Why are such allegations not surfacing against us?”

Shabbir Ali referred to a 2020 incident where then TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy had challenged Rama Rao to undergo a narcotics test alongside himself. According to Shabbir Ali, Rama Rao avoided it.

Discussing the Janwada farmhouse raid, Shabbir Ali alleged that Rama Rao's brother-in-law Raj Pakala has been accused of organising gambling and consuming alcohol. He said that that Rama Rao's reaction, claiming it was a family gathering, was unconvincing.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir BRS KTR drug test 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick