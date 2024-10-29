Shabbir Ali demands KTR to undergo narcotics test

Hyderabad: Government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao take a narcotics test to address persistent allegations linking him to drug-related controversies. At Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Shabbir Ali asked: “Why are such allegations not surfacing against us?”



Shabbir Ali referred to a 2020 incident where then TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy had challenged Rama Rao to undergo a narcotics test alongside himself. According to Shabbir Ali, Rama Rao avoided it.

Discussing the Janwada farmhouse raid, Shabbir Ali alleged that Rama Rao's brother-in-law Raj Pakala has been accused of organising gambling and consuming alcohol. He said that that Rama Rao's reaction, claiming it was a family gathering, was unconvincing.