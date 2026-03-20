Shabbir Ali Backs Telangana Budget, Cites Focus on Welfare and Growth

Nizamabad: Government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir Ali on Friday welcomed the 2026-27 state budget presented by the Congress government, stating that it focuses on farmers, welfare and overall development.

He said the allocation of Rs 3,769 crore for minority welfare reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, noting an increase of Rs 178 crore compared to the previous year.

Shabbir Ali said initiatives like distribution of 10,000 sewing machines to minority women and skill development training for 4,655 minority youth would support economic self-reliance and improve employment opportunities. He added that the budget places emphasis on education, business development and financial independence for minority communities.

He also welcomed the Rs 6,000 crore allocation for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, stating that it would promote self-employment among youth from SC, ST, BC, minority and other sections.

Referring to broader welfare spending, he said over Rs 36,000 crore has been allocated for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, including Rs 11,784 crore for SCs, Rs 7,937 crore for STs and Rs 12,511 crore for BCs, indicating a focus on social justice.

He said the release of pending SC/ST sub-plan funds and expansion of education, skill development and employment programmes would help address inequalities and improve access to benefits.

Praising the finance minister, he said the budget balances welfare and development with priority to farmers, weaker sections and youth.