Shabbir Ali: ATCs Will Create job Opportunity For Youths

Nizamabad:Adviser to the state government Mohammad Ali Shabbir said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is determined to promote Telangana as a hub for skilled youth and create more employment opportunities.

To secure the future of the state’s youth, the government has signed a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) to upgrade 65 ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), he explained.

Shabbir Ali inaugurated the newly established ATC at the Government ITI and said Telangana is at the forefront in providing opportunities for youth to keep pace with changing times.

Under the department of employment generation and training, the government has resolved to set up new ATCs in rural constituencies. At least one ATC will be established in every rural assembly segment that does not already have an ITI or ATC. District collectors have been instructed to identify suitable sites and submit reports quickly.

The government has set a target of establishing around 45 ATCs in rural constituencies across the state. Shabbir Ali suggested that locations with good road connectivity, transport facilities, and proximity to industries should be prioritised to ensure easy enrollment for students and convenience for instructors.

He added that once training is completed, youth trained at these ATCs will have better access to employment in local industries.

District collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, TPCC former general secretary N. Ratnakar, and others attended the programme.



