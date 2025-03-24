Shab-E-Qadr and Alvida Jumma to Be Observed Thursday and Friday

Hyderabad: With the holy Ramzan month nearing its conclusion, Muslims will observe the sacred night of Shab e-Qadr, also known as Laylat al-Qadr, from Thursday midnight to 3.30 am and Alvida Jumma, also known as Jumu'atul-Wida, marking the last Friday of the holy month, the next day.

“Shab-e-Qadr symbolises the day when the revelation of the Quran began and holds profound importance in the Islamic calendar”, said Moulana Akbar Nizammuddin.

“This night is considered as the holiest in the Ramzan month and is observed in the last 10 days of the holy month,” he added. A large number of devotees gather at mosques.

Syed Arifuddin from the Charminar locality estimated that around 10,000 worshippers will take part in prayers at Macca Masjid.

Moulana Ahmed Farooq Pasha Quadri, a scholar, said, “Prayers on these days are meant to seek forgiveness and purification. In mosques, we provide food and groceries for the Ramzan month.”

Both days will be marked by thousands of worshippers at Macca Masjid, Masjid-e-Teen Posh in Red Hills, Jamia Masjid at Barkas, Jamia Masjid at Musheerabad, and Royal Mosque at Public Garden.

Prayers offered on Shab e-Qadr are believed to be equivalent to 1,000 months of worship, said Dr Ahsan Bin Mohammed Al Hamoomi of the Royal Mosque at Public Garden.