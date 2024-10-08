SG Group To Invest Rs 3,000 Crore in Telangana, Says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister Sridhar Babu on Monday said that the SG Group will invest Rs 3,000 crore to set up Centre of Excellence, which deals with manufacture of EV vehicles. The centre is expected to provide employment to around 1,000 persons.

Sridhar Babu said that the state government is setting up a pollution-free `Net Zero City’ in 12,000 acres in the Maheshwaram constituency limits in Ranga Reddy district. The state government is contemplating acquiring some more land to set up a business centre.

Sridhar Babu assured to provide all the required infrastructure to the SG Group to set up its unit in the city. SG Group MD Dr Yogesh Bhatia and PSR Group MD Ranga Rao met the minister at the Secretariat.