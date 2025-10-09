Seychelles Envoy Visits Nehru Zoo

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad received a distinguished visitor as Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles to India, toured the park and viewed the Aldabra Giant Tortoise — a rare species gifted by the President of Seychelles to the President of India in 2018. The tortoise, symbolising the enduring friendship between the two nations, has since been housed at the Hyderabad Zoo.

Dr Sunil S. Hiremath, director of zoo parks, Hyderabad, and J. Vasantha, curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, welcomed the High Commissioner and briefed her on the zoo’s conservation, research, and education initiatives.

The visit coincided with the World Wildlife Week celebrations. As part of the event, the zoo organised an early morning bird-watching programme where participants spotted several native species, including the Grey Hornbill, Barn Owl, Rose-ringed Parakeet, Painted Stork and Black-headed Ibis.

To mark the culmination of Wildlife Week, the zoo also held a Zoo Run rally. Curator Vasantha flagged off the event, in which zoo staff and participants covered a 3-km route around the premises, raising slogans such as “Save Wildlife, Save Forest.”