Sexual Assault Attempt in Hanamkonda Collectorate, 1 Suspended

Warangal: A horrifying attempted sexual assault within the Collectorate premises sparked outrage among employees in Hanamkonda district.

According to assistant commissioner of police P. Narasimha Rao, the accused, identified as Irfan Sohel, 32, a senior assistant in the Collectorate’s Establishment Section, allegedly tried to rape a female colleague.

The victim managed to escape and immediately filed a complaint at the Subedari Police Station. Following her complaint, police registered serious cases against the accused, including charges of sexual harassment and violations under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In response, district collector Sneha Shabarish suspended Sohel from service.

However, the incident has raised serious concerns about systemic failure within the Collectorate. Reports suggest that Sohel was harassing female staff for years.

Employees and locals alleged that the accused might have been protected by senior officials, which emboldened him to commit such a heinous act inside a government office. They demanded strict action against him and a thorough investigation into those who may have shielded him.