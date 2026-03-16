Sextortion Gang Dupes ASI Of ₹95,500

Karimnagar: In a shocking incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police fell victim to a sextortion scam, losing nearly ₹1 lakh to cybercriminals in Jagtial district.

The incident, which occurred four days ago, came to light on Sunday after the officer lodged a complaint with his superiors.

According to police sources, the ASI, currently posted at a police station in the district, received an unsolicited video call from an unknown number. During the brief interaction, the fraudsters recorded his visuals and allegedly used morphing tools to create an obscene video.

The cybercriminals later contacted the officer and threatened to circulate the fabricated video on social media and among his professional contacts unless he paid money.

Fearing social stigma, the officer initially yielded to the blackmail and transferred ₹95,500 in three instalments to bank accounts provided by the culprits. However, when the demands for more money continued, he realised he was being trapped and approached the authorities.

Jagtial police have registered a case and launched a technical investigation to trace the digital trail of the scammers and the destination of the transferred funds.

Following the incident, police issued an advisory urging the public and departmental staff to exercise caution while receiving video calls from unknown numbers.