 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Sex workers should not be discriminated: Justice Sujoy Paul

Telangana
Vujjini Vamshidhar
26 Oct 2024 4:27 PM GMT
Sex workers should not be discriminated: Justice Sujoy Paul
x
High Court judge Justice Sujoy Paul and Abhilasha Bisht, director of the Telangana Police Academy at a consultative meet on the welfare of sex workers, in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC

Hyderabad: Justice Sujoy Paul, judge of the Telangana High Court and executive chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), expressed concern over the condition of sex workers, which raise serious human rights concerns.

Justice Paul said that sex workers faced high levels of violence, inadequate protection from law enforcement, stigma and multiple layers of discrimination that result in isolation and limited access to essential services, including housing and healthcare.

All these factors pave the way for a persistent culture of impunity for crimes committed against sex workers, which in turn leads to even more violence, the judge said at the inauguration of the state-level consultation meet on the rights of sex workers here on Saturday. The programme was organised by the TSLSA in collaboration with Saathi, an NGO.

He said that it was crucial to approach this important and complex issue with a full understanding of human rights. Seeking a proactive approach for the betterment of sex workers, Justice Paul explained the story of Gautama Buddha and Amrapali, who renounced her position as a courtesan and became a follower after He had dinner at her house.

The programme was organised by the TSLSA in collaboration with Saathi, an NGO.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Saathi Telangana High Court Sex Workers 
India Southern States Telangana 
Vujjini Vamshidhar
About the AuthorVujjini Vamshidhar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick