Sex workers should not be discriminated: Justice Sujoy Paul

Hyderabad: Justice Sujoy Paul, judge of the Telangana High Court and executive chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), expressed concern over the condition of sex workers, which raise serious human rights concerns.



Justice Paul said that sex workers faced high levels of violence, inadequate protection from law enforcement, stigma and multiple layers of discrimination that result in isolation and limited access to essential services, including housing and healthcare.

All these factors pave the way for a persistent culture of impunity for crimes committed against sex workers, which in turn leads to even more violence, the judge said at the inauguration of the state-level consultation meet on the rights of sex workers here on Saturday. The programme was organised by the TSLSA in collaboration with Saathi, an NGO.

He said that it was crucial to approach this important and complex issue with a full understanding of human rights. Seeking a proactive approach for the betterment of sex workers, Justice Paul explained the story of Gautama Buddha and Amrapali, who renounced her position as a courtesan and became a follower after He had dinner at her house.

