Sewerage Control Plan for Musi Rejuvenation Project

Hyderabad:The Telangana government has proposed a comprehensive plan for rejuvenation and riverfront development of the Musi River, aiming to restore the 55-km river corridor in Hyderabad through pollution control, ecological restoration and urban development.

The project seeks to stop sewage inflow into the river by upgrading sewerage infrastructure and establishing new treatment facilities along major nalas feeding into the Musi. Key drains identified for intervention include Bapughat nala, Mughalka nala, Puranapul nala (north and south), Afzalsagar nala, Golnaka nala, Patelnagar nala, Ramanthapur nala, Bahadurpura nala, the nala running past the High Court, Muslimganj nala, Murki nala and Saroornagar nala.



Officials said the initiative would combine environmental restoration with riverfront development featuring parks, bridges and public spaces. The proposal has, however, drawn scrutiny over the possible displacement of families living along the river corridor.



According to the presentation made by officials, the city currently has 25 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a capacity of 772 million litres per day (MLD). A total of 27 STPs with a capacity of 1,106 MLD have been commissioned, while additional facilities include the 972-MLD STP at Narsingi and the 551.5-MLD plant at Amberpet. Another 39 STPs are being developed under the AMRUT scheme.



The proposed sewerage infrastructure will cover the stretch between Osmansagar and Himayatsagar up to Gandhi Sarovar. Key components include construction of interception and diversion systems, sewage pumping stations, additional STPs and trunk sewer mains along both banks of the river.



New treatment facilities are planned at Narsingi, Ibrahim Cheruvu near Taramati Baradari and Hydershakote near Bapu Ghat, while an existing STP at Attapur will be upgraded with underground sewage treatment technology.



The project also proposes grey water management through three major balancing reservoirs at Attapur, Amberpet and Nagole to store treated wastewater generated by the STPs in Hyderabad.



Officials said a ring bund along the Outer Ring Road corridor is proposed to facilitate the conveyance and reuse of treated grey water for landscaping, irrigation, construction and industrial applications.