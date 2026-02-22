Sewage, Live Wires Alarm Residents

HYDERABAD: Stagnant sewage water near an electricity transformer along the main road from Chintalkunta Checkpost to Sagar Ring Road in Vanasthalipuram has sparked serious safety concerns among residents.

The issue has been reported near an apartment building close to Narayana School, where sewage water has been accumulating for several days beside the transformer.

Local resident Ch. Narasimha Reddy alleged that despite lodging multiple complaints with the concerned authorities, no action has been taken so far.

Residents expressed alarm over exposed electrical wires running dangerously close to the stagnant sewage water. The stretch witness’s heavy movement of commuters, students, and motorists daily. Locals warned that if a live wire were to come into contact with the sewage water, it could result in a major accident.

Residents, motorists, and local associations have urged electricity department officials, municipal authorities, and public representatives to respond immediately by clearing the sewage, securing the transformer surroundings, repairing exposed lines, and taking permanent safety measures to prevent any untoward incident.

The electricity department said it would look into the issue, while the HMWS&SB is yet to respond.