Several Trains Rescheduled

Hyderabad: The schedule of certain trains from the city have been altered to facilitate track works between Ratangarh and Molisar on the Bikaner-Sadulapur section of North Western Railway.

Train 2273 from Secunderabad to Hisar, commencing on January 28: Partially cancelled between Bikaner and Hisar.

Train 07053 from Kacheguda to Bikaner, commencing January 18 and 25: Diverted via Jaipur, Phulera and Merta Road. Additional stoppages at Phulera, Makrana and Degana.

Train 07054 Bikaner to Kacheguda, commencing January 21 and 28: Diverted via Merta Road, Phulera and Jaipur. Additional stoppages at Degana, Makrana and Phulera.