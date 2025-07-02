Several Flights Diverted Due to Bad Weather in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Due to the bad weather and rains in Hyderabad several domestic flights were unable to land and had to be diverted to nearby cities. One international flight was also cancelled due to bad weather in its origin city.

A total of five IndiGo flights were diverted. Flight 6E 638 from Bengaluru to Hyderabad was sent to Vijayawada, while flights 6E 6528 from Kolkata, 6E 6166 from Lucknow, 6E 471 from Jaipur and flight 5326 from Mumbai were all diverted to Bengaluru.

Airport officials said the diversions were carried out in the interest of passenger safety. “The flights could not land in Hyderabad due to bad weather conditions. Once the weather improved, five of the diverted flights were brought back to Hyderabad and landed safely.”

Airport officials noted that operations currently are normal.

Meanwhile, one international flight Salam Air’s OV 735 from Muscat to Hyderabad was cancelled on Tuesday night due to bad weather conditions in Muscat.