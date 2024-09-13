Hyderabad: Several BRS leaders were placed under house arrest on Friday after police were alerted about a planned rally and meeting at the residence of PAC Chairman Arekapudi Gandhi. Former minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao was confined to his residence in Kokapet. He was denied police permission to visit a hospital for treatment, following injuries sustained in a scuffle between leaders and the police at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Thursday.



Former minister Sunitha Laxma Reddy and former MP Malothu Kavitha were also prevented from entering Harish's house, prompting them to stage a protest at the site before being detained by police.

Cops also placed former ministers Jogu Ramanna, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Malla Reddy under house arrest.

Additionally, police placed former ministers Sabita Indra Reddy under house arrest at her residence in Srinagar Colony and Talasani Srinivas Yadav in West Marredpally. Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, MLA Vivekananda in Qutbullapur, and MLC Shambhirpur Raju also faced similar restrictions. Heavy security was deployed at the camp office and around the residence of MLC Shambhirpur Raju, where BRS leaders had planned to march to Arekapudi Gandhi’s house.

