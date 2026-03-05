Several B Pharm Students Detained Under New Rules

Hyderabad: Several fourth year Bachelor of Pharmacy students across affiliated colleges have been detained based on guidelines issued by the examination branch at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) instead of the directorate of academic planning (DAP).

According to notice, those guidelines were prepared by the examination branch instead of the academic planning wing that normally frames academic regulations.

Students say they were earlier promoted from second year to third year under proceedings issued in December 2023, which relaxed promotion rules for programmes including B.Pharm under R22 regulations. The order was issued by the registrar after a note file was processed through the directorate of academic planning.

Later, orders also allowed students to progress between years with a limited number of backlog subjects under specified conditions. However, several colleges recently informed students that they were detained citing proceedings issued in December 2025.

The promotion relaxation cited by students comes from JNTUH Proceedings No. A1/16/2023 dated December 15, 2023, issued by the registrar after a discussion in the academic senate, which relaxed credit-based promotion rules for R22 regulations, including B.Pharm.

Further, Proceedings No. JNTUH EB/B.Pharm R22 Relaxation of Promotion Rules/2025 dated December 5, 2025 modified the promotion criteria for B.Pharm R22 students, allowing progression with a maximum of six backlog subjects while moving between years.

Student representatives said this has affected hundreds of B.Pharm students in JNTUH affiliated colleges who had already attended classes and appeared for fourth year first semester examinations.

“We were promoted earlier under the December 2023 proceedings. Based on that we attended fourth year classes and even wrote exams. Now suddenly some students are being shown as detained,” a student said.

Another student said the main issue was how the new guidelines were issued. “Any academic regulation or guideline should normally be prepared by the Director of Academic Planning. But these proceedings came from the examination branch,” he said.

Students staged a protest outside the JNTUH administrative building demanding that all eligible B.Pharm fourth year students be promoted as per the earlier proceedings.

Following the protest, university management said it will now call a meeting with principals of affiliated colleges. According to students, officials indicated that the matter would be reviewed and that the regulations may be modified after consultations.