Seven Navodaya Vidyalayas Ready for Launch Across Telangana

Hyderabad: Seven newly sanctioned Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across Telangana will commence classes on July 14, following a review meeting chaired by Dr Yogita Rana, secretary of the education department. Officials confirmed that preparations are underway for the launch of the schools in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jagityal, Mahabubnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Sangareddy and Suryapet districts.

The review meeting, held on June 16, was attended by T. Gopal Krishna, deputy commissioner, and assistant commissioners from the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi (NVS) regional office and Dr E. Naveen Nicolas, director of school education. The officials assessed infrastructure readiness, staff deployment, academic planning and the coordination role of district administrations.

Authorities confirmed that the schools would begin operations as scheduled, offering fully residential education to selected students. The institutions are expected to provide academic support to rural students from the outset. The department termed the development a key step in its broader efforts to enhance access and equity in school education.