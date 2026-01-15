Seven Journalists Among Nine Booked for Alleged Blackmail in Nizamabad

Nizamabad:The IV Town police in Nizamabad have registered a case against nine persons, including seven journalists, for allegedly blackmailing a private educational institution and extorting money.

The case was booked following a complaint by the management of the institution, which alleged that the accused demanded money in exchange for offering official favours and avoiding adverse publicity. The complainant told the police that the accused had collected ₹5 lakh from them.

IV Town circle inspector S. Satish Kumar confirmed that both print and electronic media reporters were among those booked in the case. He said an investigation has been launched to verify the allegations and gather evidence.

Police officials said further action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.