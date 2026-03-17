Seven Injured In Congress, BJP Clash In Chandur

Nalgonda: At least seven persons were injured in a clash between supporters of the BJP and Congress at Chandur in Nalgonda district on Monday. The two groups allegedly attacked each other with sticks and iron rods on Kasthala Road, creating tension in the town.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and dispersed the groups. Among those injured was BJP leader Kiran Kumar Yadav, who alleged that some Congress leaders targeted him for contesting from the first ward in the recently held municipal elections despite threats.

He sought police protection, claiming there was a threat to his life from some Congress leaders. Chandur police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved in the clash.

Meanwhile, the BJP has called for a Chandur bandh on Tuesday and plans to hold a rally in the town.