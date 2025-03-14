Seven held for selling fake currency notes

Hyderabad: A gang of seven persons indulging in selling counterfeit currency were arrested by the LB Nagar police. Prime accused Suresh Bhai from Ahmedabad is absconding.

The accused are Chinnolla Manikya Reddy, Malilla Janaiah, Bharath Kumar, Venkatesh, Satyanrayana, G. Venkatesh and K. Shiva Kumar. Manikya Reddy who fell into a tough financial phase after his wife passed due to heart attack, he was looking for the means to make easy money. One illegal means that he stumbled upon while researching online is selling of fake currency notes.